Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHimanshu Bhau Gang Shooters Arrested For Firing At Elvish Yadav’s Delhi Home

Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooters Arrested For Firing At Elvish Yadav’s Delhi Home

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with a recent firing incident outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi during a planned operation following a tip-off about their movement.

"The accused are suspected to have direct involvement in the firing incident at Yadav’s house, which happened on August 17," a senior police officer said.

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack.

"Both suspects are being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify others who may be involved in the conspiracy," the officer added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Elvish Yadav Himanshu Bhau Gang
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Entertainment
SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
SC Orders Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Little Universe'
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy
Technology
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Musk's Neuralink Changed One Man's World
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Neuralink Changed One Man's World
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Amit Shah to Break Silence on Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation and 130th Amendment | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Delhi Metro Hikes Fare by ₹1 to ₹4; Airport Express Line Fare Increased by ₹5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Yemen’s Capital Hit by Israeli Air Attacks Following Cluster Bomb Incident | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Supriya Sule Sparks Debate Over Eating Non-Veg in Warkari Tradition | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Rambhadracharya Challenges Popular Storyteller Premanand Maharaj’s Scriptural Knowledge | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget