HomeCitiesCloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Himachal, Roads And Bridges Swept Away: Video

Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh triggered massive flash floods, washing away bridges, damaging homes, and cutting off villages. Over 325 roads, including national highways, remain closed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)

Heavy cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh unleashed devastating flash floods late Wednesday, sweeping away bridges, destroying homes, and leaving entire villages stranded.

The disaster has caused severe damage in multiple districts, with over 325 roads, including two national highways, now closed. The scale of destruction has forced massive evacuations and urgent rescue missions.

Bridges Swept Away, Villages Lose Connectivity

In Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti, key bridges were ripped apart by surging waters, cutting off panchayats like Koot, Kyav, and Karpat from the rest of the state. Markets and public infrastructures suffered heavily, with a bus stand and nearby shops in Shimla completely destroyed.

A police post in Ganvi Ravine was also swept away, underscoring the force of the flash floods. In Kullu’s Nirmand subdivision, Bagipul Bazaar was evacuated after floodwaters from the Shrikhand Mahadev cloudburst threatened lives and property.

In Bathad village, flash floods tore through roads and cottages, leaving farmland buried under debris. Residents across affected districts have been moved to safer areas as heavy rain warnings remain in effect.

Rescue Operations In Full Swing

District officials and the Indian Army have launched swift, coordinated rescue efforts. In Kinnaur’s Rishi Dogri Valley, four stranded civilians received food and essentials via drones before being airlifted to safety.

Authorities have set up temporary shelters and distributed food to displaced families, while engineers work to restore damaged roads. State officials warn that with more heavy rainfall forecast over the coming days, the risk of further flooding and landslides remains high. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued across multiple districts, urging residents to remain cautious.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh News Himachal Flash Floods Himachal Rains Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst
