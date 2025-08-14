Heavy cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh unleashed devastating flash floods late Wednesday, sweeping away bridges, destroying homes, and leaving entire villages stranded.

The disaster has caused severe damage in multiple districts, with over 325 roads, including two national highways, now closed. The scale of destruction has forced massive evacuations and urgent rescue missions.

Bridges Swept Away, Villages Lose Connectivity

In Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti, key bridges were ripped apart by surging waters, cutting off panchayats like Koot, Kyav, and Karpat from the rest of the state. Markets and public infrastructures suffered heavily, with a bus stand and nearby shops in Shimla completely destroyed.

A police post in Ganvi Ravine was also swept away, underscoring the force of the flash floods. In Kullu’s Nirmand subdivision, Bagipul Bazaar was evacuated after floodwaters from the Shrikhand Mahadev cloudburst threatened lives and property.

When Supreme Court recently warned that Himachal may disappear due to climate change it felt distant, but now it seems reality. This afternoon a sudden flash flood hit Spiti’s Karpat nala . In a region where such events were once rare they have now become the new normal. pic.twitter.com/x8tMVv3JHn — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 13, 2025

In Bathad village, flash floods tore through roads and cottages, leaving farmland buried under debris. Residents across affected districts have been moved to safer areas as heavy rain warnings remain in effect.

Rescue Operations In Full Swing

District officials and the Indian Army have launched swift, coordinated rescue efforts. In Kinnaur’s Rishi Dogri Valley, four stranded civilians received food and essentials via drones before being airlifted to safety.

“𝙇𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙪𝙚 𝙊𝙥𝙨, 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙧, 𝙃𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙝”



A sudden flash flood at Hojis Lungpa Nala, triggered by a cloudburst in Rishi Dogri Valley, left 4 civilians stranded & one injured across Sutlej River, in Kinnaur… pic.twitter.com/phpWKQeKmw — SuryaCommand_IA (@suryacommand) August 14, 2025

Authorities have set up temporary shelters and distributed food to displaced families, while engineers work to restore damaged roads. State officials warn that with more heavy rainfall forecast over the coming days, the risk of further flooding and landslides remains high. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued across multiple districts, urging residents to remain cautious.