Delhi Roads Waterlogged With Knee-Deep Water After Heavy Rains: Watch

A spell of heavy rain drenched Delhi and its neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, early Thursday morning. While the showers brought much-needed respite from the recent sweltering heat, they also caused waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks in several low-lying areas, turning the morning commute into a challenge for many.

Waterlogged Streets

In the heart of the capital, localities such as Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and the Delhi–Haryana border witnessed intense downpours. Outer Ring Road near Subroto Park was particularly affected, with significant water accumulation slowing traffic to a crawl.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed on Outer Ring Road in Subroto Park area after rain swept over parts of Delhi earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/iD2LCfNbry — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses heavy waterlogging in many areas following torrential rainfall over the National Capital. Visuals from APS Colony. pic.twitter.com/xuOPGexOvC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Gurugram’s Basai Road was no exception, as early morning showers left streets submerged, disrupting movement in the area. Other parts of the city — including India Gate, Kartavya Path, Punjabi Bagh, Vasant Vihar, and sections of Noida — recorded moderate rainfall, under a thick blanket of overcast skies that lingered well into the day.

Heavier Rain on the Horizon From August 14

Weather models from AQI.in suggest that this wet spell is just the beginning. On Thursday, there was an 84% chance of moderate rainfall, with precipitation estimated at 8.32 mm. The intensity is expected to pick up on August 15 and 16, with forecasts of 15.58 mm and 10.34 mm of rain respectively.

Humidity levels will also climb, peaking at around 80% by August 17 — a combination that could leave residents feeling sticky despite lower temperatures. Daytime highs are projected between 26°C and 36.2°C, while nights will hover around 26°C.

Advisory for Commuters Ahead of Independence Day

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying areas where waterlogging may worsen during heavier spells expected between August 14 and 17. Traffic disruptions are anticipated, especially along major routes and ceremonial stretches ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The rain is forecast to continue until August 17, before gradually easing from August 18. However, occasional showers may still occur. The week is expected to end on a brighter note, with August 19 likely bringing lighter rainfall and clearer skies.