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HomeCitiesHimachal Govt Sacks 3 Assistant Professors Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Himachal Govt Sacks 3 Assistant Professors Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Three assistant professors were dismissed for allegedly sexually assaulting students. They have also been debarred from future government employment.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:38 PM (IST)

Shimla, Apr 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday dismissed three assistant professors for allegedly sexually assaulting students and has also debarred them from employment, officials said.

The suspended professors include Pawan Kumar, Assistant Professor of Kathak Dance, Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Loharab in Shimla, presently posted in Government College, Dharamshala in Kangra, Dr Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor of Chemistry in Sidharth Government College in Nadaun in Hamirpur district and Dr Virender Sharma, Assistant Professor in Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan in Shimla.

On January 23, 2024, a woman studying in the seventh semester at the Fine Arts College accused Pawan Kumar of sexually assaulting her for the past seven months. She alleged that he also took her to his residence.

Kumar was then suspended by the Directorate of Higher Education on August 31, 2024 On November 14, 2024, a student pursuing a BSc from Sidharth Government College had alleged that Dr Anil Kumarm, during a practical class of Chemistry, repeatedly touched her inappropriately, while he stood behind her.

She had also accused him of touching her with his private part, after which she filed a complaint against him. He was then suspended by the Directorate on November 27, 2024.

Another BSc second-year student studying at Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College had alleged that Dr Virendra Sharma, on December 1, 2021, was sending her inappropriate messages.

She had alleged that the professor had called her to meet him near the college, after which he took her to his residence in the Chakkar area, where he attempted to sexually assault her.

She said that when she resisted his attempts, he dropped her back near the college and threatened her not to disclose anything to anyone. Taking action on the complaint, he was put under suspension on December 7, 2021.

Based on the complaints, the accused assistant professors were dismissed from their duties by the Himachal Pradesh government and have also been debarred from further employment in the government sector, according to the order issued on Thursday. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
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