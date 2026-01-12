Hema Malini Trolled Over ‘Cold’ Behaviour At Mathura Sports Event; Video Goes Viral

A video of veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini presenting medals at an MP Sports Competition has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from netizens over her lack of warmth during the event.

In the clip, Hema Malini is seen awarding medals to student participants with a neutral expression, without congratulating and shaking hands with the players. Several social media users accused her of appearing disinterested, triggering a wave of trolling and negative comments online.

No handshake



Hands being wiped even at minimal contact



No smile



Rude facial expressions throughout



The joke is not on Hema Malini, the joke is on the people who elected her to Lok Sabha.



No Smile On Hema Malini's Face

Many users pointed out that there was no smile or celebratory gesture while the medals were being presented, which they felt diminished the moment for the young athletes. One comment read, “It would have been better if the parents had given the medals -- at least they would have looked happy.”

Another user compared her to Jaya Bachchan, who is often criticised for her interactions with photographers, writing, “Jaya Bachchan ki chhoti behen.” Others criticised the event organisers for inviting her, arguing that the children deserved a more encouraging atmosphere.

Comments ranged from urging her to smile and acknowledge the players’ hard work to questioning why such guests are invited if they appear disengaged during public events.

However, some users defended the veteran actress, saying she is mourning the loss of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89.

Following his death, two separate prayer meetings were held, one organised by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol along with their mother Prakash Kaur, and another hosted by Hema Malini with her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.