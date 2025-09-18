Heavy Rains Trigger Cloudburst In Chamoli, 7 Missing As Homes Buried In Landslide Debris

A sudden cloudburst late Wednesday night wreaked havoc in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district, leaving several homes buried under debris and families in distress.

According to District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, six houses in the Kuntri Langafali ward were destroyed in the landslide triggered by the intense rainfall. Rescue teams swung into action immediately, managing to save two residents so far. However, seven people remain unaccounted for, and authorities are racing against time to locate them.

“The cloudburst caused significant damage in the area,” Tiwari told ANI. “Relief and rescue operations are underway, and every effort is being made to ensure the safety of those affected.”

The disaster has left the local community shaken, raising urgent concerns about safety and preparedness in Uttarakhand’s vulnerable mountainous regions. Heavy rains have frequently triggered landslides here, and residents are now anxiously awaiting updates on the missing individuals.

This incident comes amid ongoing monsoon challenges in the region, highlighting the persistent risks posed by sudden cloudbursts and unstable terrain. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, coordinating relief efforts and assessing the damage. Uttarakhand has witnessed dozens of cloudburst and landslides in this season of Monsoon, It was stopped for a while, but has started again by nature's fury.