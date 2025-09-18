Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rains Trigger Cloudburst In Chamoli, 7 Missing As Homes Buried In Landslide Debris

Heavy Rains Trigger Cloudburst In Chamoli, 7 Missing As Homes Buried In Landslide Debris

Seven people are missing after a cloudburst triggered a landslide in Nandanagar, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, burying six homes. Rescue teams have saved two, and operations are ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 08:15 AM (IST)

A sudden cloudburst late Wednesday night wreaked havoc in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district, leaving several homes buried under debris and families in distress.

According to District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, six houses in the Kuntri Langafali ward were destroyed in the landslide triggered by the intense rainfall. Rescue teams swung into action immediately, managing to save two residents so far. However, seven people remain unaccounted for, and authorities are racing against time to locate them.

“The cloudburst caused significant damage in the area,” Tiwari told ANI. “Relief and rescue operations are underway, and every effort is being made to ensure the safety of those affected.”

The disaster has left the local community shaken, raising urgent concerns about safety and preparedness in Uttarakhand’s vulnerable mountainous regions. Heavy rains have frequently triggered landslides here, and residents are now anxiously awaiting updates on the missing individuals.

This incident comes amid ongoing monsoon challenges in the region, highlighting the persistent risks posed by sudden cloudbursts and unstable terrain. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, coordinating relief efforts and assessing the damage. Uttarakhand has witnessed dozens of cloudburst and landslides in this season of Monsoon, It was stopped for a while, but has started again by nature's fury. 

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Heavy Rains Debris Uttarakhand Disaster Rescue Operations Chamoli Cloudburst Missing People Emergency Response Nandanagar Landslide House Destruction Monsoon Landslide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget