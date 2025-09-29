Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Heavy Rains To Spoil Garba Night In Gujarat? Check IMD Forecast

A red alert has already been declared across South Gujarat, while parts of Central Gujarat and Saurashtra are under orange and yellow alerts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Gujarat is once again experiencing a spell of heavy rainfall, with showers lashing various parts of the state over the past three to four days. On Sunday, South Gujarat was hit by intense downpours, disrupting Navratri festivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecast more heavy rain for today.

According to the IMD, Central and South Gujarat are likely to see heavy rainfall. A red alert has already been declared across South Gujarat, while parts of Central Gujarat and Saurashtra are under orange and yellow alerts.

A red alert has been issued for Navsari, Tapi, Dang, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Valsad, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. A yellow alert has been issued for Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Botad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur.

Valsad Sees Heavy Showers After Brief Break

After a temporary pause, rainfall returned to the Valsad district on Sunday evening. Sudden weather changes brought torrential downpours to Dharampur, Kaprada, Vapi, Valsad, and Umargam. In Kaprada alone, nearly one inch of rain was recorded in a short span of time, affecting normal life in several localities.

The unseasonal showers have had a direct impact on Navratri festivities across the Valsad district. Many garba events were halted due to heavy rain, and even dome-covered venues experienced disruptions. Revellers who had dressed up for the celebrations expressed disappointment, particularly those who had purchased expensive passes. Organisers in Vapi were also left worried as persistent rain dampened the festive spirit.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Navratri IMD Gujarat Rains Gujarat Weather Today
