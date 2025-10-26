Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rains To Pound Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Warning

Heavy Rains To Pound Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Warning

By October 28, the system may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Weather: The depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is moving west-northwest at around 10 kmph, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said on Sunday. The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours.

According to the RMC bulletin, the system is likely to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next day. By October 28, it may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

“The deep depression lay centred around 610 km west of Port Blair, 790 km east-southeast of Chennai, 850 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 840 km southeast of Kakinada, and 950 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha,” the bulletin said. “It will likely move northwestwards and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours before developing into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.”

Rain And Thunderstorms In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

As a result of the weather system, the RMC forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Puducherry during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

In the past 24 hours, Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm, followed by Oothu with 12 cm. Nerkundram in Chennai received the lowest at 1 cm, the weather office said.

Fishermen Warned To Stay Ashore

The Met department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between October 26 and 28, as rough weather conditions are expected. Those already at sea have been urged to return to the coast immediately.

For Chennai and nearby districts, the forecast indicates moderate to heavy rain spells accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, the bulletin added.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu Chennai Weather Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Cities
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
World
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
World
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget