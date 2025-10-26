Heavy Rains To Pound Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Warning

Chennai Weather: The depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is moving west-northwest at around 10 kmph, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said on Sunday. The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours.

According to the RMC bulletin, the system is likely to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next day. By October 28, it may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

“The deep depression lay centred around 610 km west of Port Blair, 790 km east-southeast of Chennai, 850 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 840 km southeast of Kakinada, and 950 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha,” the bulletin said. “It will likely move northwestwards and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours before developing into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.”

Rain And Thunderstorms In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

As a result of the weather system, the RMC forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Puducherry during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

In the past 24 hours, Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm, followed by Oothu with 12 cm. Nerkundram in Chennai received the lowest at 1 cm, the weather office said.

Fishermen Warned To Stay Ashore

The Met department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between October 26 and 28, as rough weather conditions are expected. Those already at sea have been urged to return to the coast immediately.

For Chennai and nearby districts, the forecast indicates moderate to heavy rain spells accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, the bulletin added.