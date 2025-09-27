Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Navratri and dandiya celebrations in Maharashtra may face disruption as the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain across several parts of the state from Saturday. In view of the alert, the government has issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious over the next three days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received rain on Saturday morning amid an orange alert issued by the IMD for the city today.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h at isolated locations. "Residents are advised to stay cautious and take necessary precautions during these conditions," IMD said.

In an official statement on Friday, the Revenue and Forest Department said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains in central Maharashtra, Konkan, and Vidarbha between September 27 and 29.

Authorities have placed certain districts under orange and red alerts, directing precautionary and preparedness measures to be enforced through the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Maharashtra Braces For Heavy Rain

According to the advisory:

Central Maharashtra and Konkan will see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from September 27 to 29, with exceptionally heavy showers likely on September 28.





Vidarbha may experience light to moderate rain at several locations, alongside heavy rainfall in some areas on September 27.





Marathwada, already battered by relentless showers, is forecast to receive light to moderate rain between September 26 and 29, with the chance of heavy to very heavy rain on September 27 and 28.

The state administration has appealed to people to closely follow official instructions, avoid flood-prone regions, and stay away from hazardous zones during this period of extreme weather.

Citizens have been advised to avoid seeking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and take necessary precautions for flood safety. They have also been asked to move to local relief shelters if required.

The advisory also urges avoiding unnecessary travel and strictly refraining from attempting to cross waterlogged roads or bridges, and avoid spreading or believing rumours related to the weather or relief measures.