Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain To Dampen Maharashtra's Dandiya Celebrations; Mumbai On Orange Alert: Check IMD Forecast

Heavy Rain To Dampen Maharashtra's Dandiya Celebrations; Mumbai On Orange Alert: Check IMD Forecast

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Navratri and dandiya celebrations in Maharashtra may face disruption as the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain across several parts of the state from Saturday. In view of the alert, the government has issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious over the next three days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received rain on Saturday morning amid an orange alert issued by the IMD for the city today.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h at isolated locations. "Residents are advised to stay cautious and take necessary precautions during these conditions," IMD said.

In an official statement on Friday, the Revenue and Forest Department said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains in central Maharashtra, Konkan, and Vidarbha between September 27 and 29.

Authorities have placed certain districts under orange and red alerts, directing precautionary and preparedness measures to be enforced through the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Maharashtra Braces For Heavy Rain

According to the advisory:

  • Central Maharashtra and Konkan will see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from September 27 to 29, with exceptionally heavy showers likely on September 28.

  • Vidarbha may experience light to moderate rain at several locations, alongside heavy rainfall in some areas on September 27.

  • Marathwada, already battered by relentless showers, is forecast to receive light to moderate rain between September 26 and 29, with the chance of heavy to very heavy rain on September 27 and 28.

The state administration has appealed to people to closely follow official instructions, avoid flood-prone regions, and stay away from hazardous zones during this period of extreme weather.

Citizens have been advised to avoid seeking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and take necessary precautions for flood safety. They have also been asked to move to local relief shelters if required.

The advisory also urges avoiding unnecessary travel and strictly refraining from attempting to cross waterlogged roads or bridges, and avoid spreading or believing rumours related to the weather or relief measures.

 

Also read
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rain Maharashtra Weather
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Addresses UNGA, Warns Of Gaza 'Genocide', Rohingya Crisis
Bangladesh's Yunus Addresses UNGA, Warns Of Gaza 'Genocide', Rohingya Crisis
World
EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US
EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget