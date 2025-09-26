Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsParts Of Maharashtra To Witness Cloudy Weather And Rain, Low-Pressure System Over Bay Of Bengal

Parts Of Maharashtra To Witness Cloudy Weather And Rain, Low-Pressure System Over Bay Of Bengal

Maharashtra anticipates increased rainfall and cloudy weather from September 26-28 due to a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall between September 26 and 28 due to a low-pressure system developed over the Bay of Bengal, the authorities have said.

The southwest monsoon is not expected to withdraw from the state before October 5, the Maharashtra government's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) said a statement posted on X on Thursday.

"South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are likely to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of September 26. Districts including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded are expected to witness showers, while light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada," it said.

The state agriculture department has advised farmers to plan their agricultural operations in accordance with the weather forecast and to safeguard harvested crops from rain and gusty winds, it said.

Authorities have also warned of a possible rise in water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan and the 'ghat' (mountainous) regions of western Maharashtra, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams.

The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, the statement said.

The government has said that 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month. So far, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops have been damaged in the state. According to it, Rs 2,215 crore have been provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and more funds have been sought from the Centre.

Flooding caused by heavy rains destroyed crops on lakhs of acres in parts of the state, especially the Marathwada region, and claimed the lives of some people in the past few days. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rain Bay Of Bengal Maharashtra Floods MUMBAI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
World
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
Business
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget