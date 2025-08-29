Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR on Friday after Noida and some parts of the national capital were lashed by heavy rain this morning. The IMD alert has been issued for Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, with a forecast of light to moderate or heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning.

According to IMD, the warning applies to South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra, and East Delhi for today.

The weather department's nowcast on Friday said: "Light Rain/ Light Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi."

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Rain lashes parts of the city pic.twitter.com/yekeymV1CI — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

It also said that a yellow alert is in place for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. IMD did not issue any warning for Gurugram and Faridabad as of 7:30 AM IST.

The weather department's district-wise forecast for Delhi-NCR says that there is a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thundershowers on August 30 in across Delhi. IMD has also forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers with moderate rain in Delhi for August 31 and September 1.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana till September 1.