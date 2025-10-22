Meanwhile, heavy rains disrupted domestic flight schedules, causing delays of 10–20 minutes for at least eight flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Madurai, and Tuticorin on Tuesday.
Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Tamil Nadu; Schools Shut In Chennai, Other Districts Amid Red Alert
A red alert has been issued for Malappuram, Palakkad, and Idukki; an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad; and a yellow alert for other districts.
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday declared a holiday for all schools across several districts, including Chennai, as heavy rain continued to pound the state. The move comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu
A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai today due to torrential rain.
Visuals of trees uprooted in the Choolaimedu area in Chennai last night due to heavy rainfall in the area have also surfaced.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Trees were uprooted in the Choolaimedu area in Chennai last night due to heavy rainfall in the area.
A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai…
Meanwhile, several parts of the Sivaganga district received heavy rain, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas.
VIDEO | Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes several parts of the district, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas.
(Full video available on PTI Videos)
Low Pressure System Likely To Develop Into Cyclone
B. Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, on Tuesday, said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system, situated roughly 400 km from Chennai.
Amudha added that the system could develop into a cyclone. “By noon tomorrow, there is a possibility it will strengthen into a Depression off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh,” she said.
'Right now, the system that was a Deep Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Arabian Sea on October 20, is persisting with the same intensity," she added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected infrastructure and renovation projects in south Chennai aimed at improving waterways to ensure smoother drainage of floodwaters during the monsoon.
The projects include deepening and widening canals, constructing covered concrete canals, laying stormwater drains, and desilting areas where canals meet the sea and estuaries. Udhayanidhi visited the Okkiam Madhavi canal, where work is underway at a cost of Rs 27 crore, and also checked desilting operations in Kannagi Nagar, according to an official release.
