Haryana Preacher Detained In 'White Collar' Terror Module Case

HomeCitiesHaryana Preacher Detained In 'White Collar' Terror Module Case

The explosive material was stored at his rented residence by Dr Muzammil Ganaie, alias Musaib and Dr Umar Nabi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat in Haryana in connection with the 'white collar' terror module operating from a university in Faridabad, officials said.

Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah University complex in Faridabad. It was from his home that police had recovered more than 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur, the officials said.

He is likely to be placed under arrest.

He will be the ninth person to be nabbed in the case by police, which carried out an interstate raid on November 10 along with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to unravel a 'white-collar' terror network of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The explosive material was stored at his rented residence by Dr Muzammil Ganaie, alias Musaib and Dr Umar Nabi, the man who was driving an explosives-laden car which detonated outside Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Blast Delhi Blast Updates Haryana Preacher Detained
