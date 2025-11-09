Own a Thar? Haryana Top Cop Thinks You Must Be Crazy

If you own a Mahindra Thar, you’re not just driving an SUV; you’re apparently sending a message about who you are. At least that’s what Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh thinks.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Singh was explaining how police personnel should conduct vehicle checks politely. But as the conversation veered toward traffic enforcement, he couldn’t resist joking about a certain kind of driver.

“If it’s a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it’s a Bullet motorcycle… all rogue elements use these two,” Singh quipped in Hindi with a smile. “The vehicle you drive reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road. The son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police ran over someone while driving a Thar and when he asked us to release his son, we told him, ‘the car is in your name, so you are the rogue element.’”

Turning to another officer, the DGP added, “If we list out the policemen who own Thars, how many will there be? And whoever has one must be crazy, ‘dimaag ghuma hua hoga uska.’ A Thar isn’t just a vehicle, it’s a statement saying ‘this is who I am.’ Well then, face the consequences. You can’t indulge in hooliganism and expect not to get caught.”

Recent Thar Accidents

While Singh’s remarks were made partly in jest, they reflect growing concerns over reckless driving involving the popular SUV. In recent months, videos of Thars being used for dangerous stunts, from people sitting on the roof and hanging from doors to performing wheelies or crashing into poles, have gone viral. Several fatal accidents involving Thars have also been reported across Haryana.

Haryana Issues Public Health Alert Over Cough Syrup

In another development from Harayana, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced a public health alert after the detection of diethylene glycol (DEG) impurity beyond permissible limits in a batch of “Planokuf D” cough syrup, manufactured by Shreya Lifesciences Private Limited.

The alert was issued following a report from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) sub-zonal office in Guwahati, which was shared with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Haryana.

The affected batch (No. R25053101) was manufactured in February 2025 and is set to expire in January 2027. Officials have classified the batch as “adulterated” and “Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).”

The FDA has ordered all senior and district drug control officers to stay vigilant, seize remaining stock, and take strict action wherever the product is found.

Additionally, the State Drugs Controller has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, prescription, and use of the affected batch throughout Haryana.