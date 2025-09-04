Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Man Shot At Inside Court Complex In Haryana's Bhiwani, Critically Injured; Congress Blames BJP

Man Shot At Inside Court Complex In Haryana's Bhiwani, Critically Injured; Congress Blames BJP

The Congress party criticised the BJP government, alleging a breakdown of law and order and a rise in crime within the state.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) A man was critically injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants at a court complex in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Bhiwani, from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, they said.

According to police, the man, identified as Lavjit of Mokhra village in Rohtak district, was sitting on a chair in the court complex when the incident took place.

When contacted, the Bhiwani Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) said, "Police teams have been formed to nab the accused. A team has gone to Rohtak and will record the statement of the injured when he is declared fit for it." Asked about the purpose of Lavjit's visit to court, the DSP said the case is being investigated. "We are yet to take the statement of the injured person," he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government over the incident, alleging a break down of law and order.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that 'jungle raj' prevailed in the state.

"Today, in Bhiwani court premises, miscreants fired a barrage of bullets in broad daylight, leaving a young man from Rohtak badly injured and bleeding!" Surjewala said in an X post in Hindi.

He alleged that the ruling BJP "has handed over the lives of the people of Haryana to goondas, miscreants, criminals and mafias, surrendering the entire state to them!" 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
HARYANA NEWS
