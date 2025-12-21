Haryana Man Asks Friend To Kill Sister To Stop Marriage To Lover; He Rapes, Then Strangles Her

Gurgaon Police have arrested a man and his friend for allegedly murdering the man’s sister in an attempt to stop her from marrying a partner of her choice, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman whose family hails from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on December 13 in an abandoned structure along Panchgaon–Pada Road in Gurugram. Police said the body was spotted by a passer-by, who alerted authorities.

According to investigators, the woman had moved to Gurgaon on December 1. Police said her brother strongly opposed her decision to marry against the family’s wishes, believing it would bring social disrepute. He allegedly discussed the issue with a friend, after which the two planned her murder, The Indian Express reported.

Police said that on December 10, the co-accused contacted the woman on the pretext of helping her with wedding-related arrangements and persuaded her to meet him. She was then taken to a deserted brick-and-tin structure near Gwalior village, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and strangled her using a scarf.

The woman’s brother later reached the location and helped dispose of the body before the two men fled the scene. The murder came to light three days later when the body was discovered.

A joint team led by Station House Officer, Inspector Satender Kumar, and Manesar Crime Branch head, Inspector Manoj Kumar, solved the case after identifying the victim and tracing the accused.

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigation pointed to honour-related motives behind the crime. “The brother was unhappy with her intention to marry a man of her choice and saw it as a threat to the family’s reputation,” the officer said.

A case has been registered at Manesar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder and rape. Police said teams from the local station and the crime branch worked together to identify the victim, track movements of the suspects, and make the arrests.

Both accused are currently in police custody and will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings, officials said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.