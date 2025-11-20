Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP: Hardoi School Gas Leak Leaves 16 Students Unconscious; Inquiry Underway

UP: Hardoi School Gas Leak Leaves 16 Students Unconscious; Inquiry Underway

All affected students were rushed to two private hospitals, from where one child was referred to Lucknow for advanced care, he said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hardoi (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) At least 16 students fell unconscious following a suspected gas leak at a private school in Sandila town here on Thursday, an official said.

All affected students were rushed to two private hospitals, from where one child was referred to Lucknow for advanced care, he said.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha said a probe had been ordered and assured strict action once the cause of the leak is confirmed.

According to officials, a strong smell of gas spread through the school premises, prompting several children to panic and run out of their classrooms.

Teachers immediately evacuated all students and informed parents and the administration.

DM Jha and Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena reached the spot along with other officials and also met the children undergoing treatment.

Jha said around 16 students were affected in the incident but all are currently stable.

"One child has been referred to King George's Medical University, Lucknow. The source of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained. Necessary legal action will follow after the inquiry," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the children and carry out a thorough investigation, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardoi Gas Leak Hardoi School Hardoi School Gas Leak
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Bihar
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget