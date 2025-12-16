Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHansi Becomes Haryana’s 23rd District, CM Nayab Singh Saini Makes Announcement

Hansi Becomes Haryana’s 23rd District, CM Nayab Singh Saini Makes Announcement

Hansi declared Haryana’s 23rd district as CM Nayab Saini fulfils long-pending promise; new courts, offices planned.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Sunday announced the creation of Hansi as a new district, making it the 23rd district of the state. The announcement was made during a public event in Hansi and was met with loud applause and celebrations across the town.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister recalled that former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had declared Hansi a police district in 2017. “I had come to Hansi before the elections, but the Model Code of Conduct came into force and my wish remained unfulfilled. Today, I have come to fulfil that promise. I announce Hansi as Haryana’s 23rd district,” Saini said.

Celebrations Erupt In Hansi

Following the announcement, fireworks were seen across the city as residents celebrated the long-awaited decision. Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana thanked the chief minister, calling the day historic for the region. He said the people of Hansi would remember the decision forever and asserted that the government would continue to work fearlessly for public welfare.

According to officials, the new district will comprise two sub-divisions, three tehsils and one sub-tehsil, covering 97 revenue villages and 110 gram panchayats. The draft proposal for the district has already been prepared and sent to the state revenue department.

Administration Moves Closer Home

The proposed district will include the Hansi and Narnaud sub-divisions, along with Hansi, Narnaud and Bass tehsils, and the Kheri Chowpatty sub-tehsil. The boundaries of the existing police district will be adopted as the revenue district boundaries. With Hansi becoming a district, residents will no longer need to travel to Hisar for administrative and judicial work.

A district collectorate and district and sessions court will be established in Hansi, with a district judge posted locally. Farmers and residents are expected to benefit from improved access to government services. The new district will also receive a separate budget allocation, which officials say will accelerate development projects and infrastructure growth in the region.

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana District Naib Saini
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI In 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI In 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
News
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
News
After Transit Remand, Police To Bring Luthra Brothers To Goa
After Transit Remand, Police To Bring Luthra Brothers To Goa
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget