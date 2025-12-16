Hansi Becomes Haryana’s 23rd District, CM Nayab Singh Saini Makes Announcement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Sunday announced the creation of Hansi as a new district, making it the 23rd district of the state. The announcement was made during a public event in Hansi and was met with loud applause and celebrations across the town.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister recalled that former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had declared Hansi a police district in 2017. “I had come to Hansi before the elections, but the Model Code of Conduct came into force and my wish remained unfulfilled. Today, I have come to fulfil that promise. I announce Hansi as Haryana’s 23rd district,” Saini said.

Celebrations Erupt In Hansi Following the announcement, fireworks were seen across the city as residents celebrated the long-awaited decision. Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana thanked the chief minister, calling the day historic for the region. He said the people of Hansi would remember the decision forever and asserted that the government would continue to work fearlessly for public welfare.

According to officials, the new district will comprise two sub-divisions, three tehsils and one sub-tehsil, covering 97 revenue villages and 110 gram panchayats. The draft proposal for the district has already been prepared and sent to the state revenue department.

Administration Moves Closer Home The proposed district will include the Hansi and Narnaud sub-divisions, along with Hansi, Narnaud and Bass tehsils, and the Kheri Chowpatty sub-tehsil. The boundaries of the existing police district will be adopted as the revenue district boundaries. With Hansi becoming a district, residents will no longer need to travel to Hisar for administrative and judicial work.

A district collectorate and district and sessions court will be established in Hansi, with a district judge posted locally. Farmers and residents are expected to benefit from improved access to government services. The new district will also receive a separate budget allocation, which officials say will accelerate development projects and infrastructure growth in the region.