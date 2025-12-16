Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Migrated To Australia 27 Years Ago: Police

Sajid Akram, identified as one of the Bondi Beach attackers, migrated to Australia from Hyderabad, India, 27 years ago, according to Telangana police.

Preferred Sources

Sajid Akram, one of the two shooters identified in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, originally hails from Hyderabad and had migrated to Australia 27 years ago, said the Telangana police on Tuesday.    

