Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Bans Meat, Liquor Sale And Consumption In Amritsar, 2 Other Cities, Here's Why

Punjab Bans Meat, Liquor Sale And Consumption In Amritsar, 2 Other Cities, Here's Why

Punjab grants holy city status to Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo, banning alcohol. The state government has cleared a proposal to impose a complete ban.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab has accorded holy city status to three major religious centres, Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo, following approval by the state Governor. The decision, taken by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, was earlier announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a special Assembly session held in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

With the new status, the state government has cleared a proposal to impose a complete ban on the sale and consumption of intoxicants, including alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian food, within the limits of these three cities, often referred to as the seats of the Sikh Takhts.

Preserving Religious Sanctity

The government said the move fulfils a long-pending demand of the Sikh Sangat and is aimed at preserving the religious sanctity and cultural character of these historic towns. Special schemes will be rolled out to strengthen cleanliness, security, development and religious tourism in the holy cities.

Officials said civic infrastructure will be upgraded, with improved crowd management, traffic regulation and beautification of heritage streets and religious corridors. Surveillance will be enhanced to curb illegal activities and maintain public order.

Ban With Exemptions

Under the new rules, the sale of liquor, meat, tobacco and other intoxicants will be prohibited. Events, posters or activities deemed offensive to religious sentiments will also be barred. Strict action will be taken against littering, unregulated parking and overcrowding. However, the government clarified that essential services will remain unaffected. Shops selling daily necessities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, grains and other essentials will continue to operate. 

Religious programmes, movement of devotees and the normal daily routine of local residents will not face restrictions. The state government said the measures are intended to balance religious sanctity with everyday life while ensuring that the holy cities remain orderly, safe and respectful of their spiritual significance.

 

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amritsar Governor PUNJAB Holy Cities
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
News
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget