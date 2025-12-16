Punjab Bans Meat, Liquor Sale And Consumption In Amritsar, 2 Other Cities, Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab has accorded holy city status to three major religious centres, Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo, following approval by the state Governor. The decision, taken by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, was earlier announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a special Assembly session held in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

With the new status, the state government has cleared a proposal to impose a complete ban on the sale and consumption of intoxicants, including alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian food, within the limits of these three cities, often referred to as the seats of the Sikh Takhts.

Preserving Religious Sanctity The government said the move fulfils a long-pending demand of the Sikh Sangat and is aimed at preserving the religious sanctity and cultural character of these historic towns. Special schemes will be rolled out to strengthen cleanliness, security, development and religious tourism in the holy cities.

Officials said civic infrastructure will be upgraded, with improved crowd management, traffic regulation and beautification of heritage streets and religious corridors. Surveillance will be enhanced to curb illegal activities and maintain public order.