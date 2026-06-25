‘Hang Her If She Is Guilty’: Siya Goyal’s Parents Speak On Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CCTV, phone records, previous attempts confirm conspiracy, motive.

The parents of Siya Goyal, accused of murdering her fiancé Ketan Agarwal along with her alleged lover, have said she should face the strictest punishment if found guilty.

“If she is guilty, then she should receive the strictest punishment. Hang her if she is guilty; a mother is saying this,” Siya’s mother told Newsdotz.

Her father, Praveen Goyal, made a similar statement.

“Whoever is guilty in this case, even if it is my daughter, should be hanged,” he told the same media outlet.

Siya’s Father Undergoing Treatment After Heart Attack

Praveen Goyal is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune after suffering a heart attack on June 23.

Siya’s brother is at the hospital to care for both parents. The family’s residence, Leela Kunj in Pune’s Market Yard area, remains locked.

Police Allege Fiancée, Her Lover Pushed Ketan From Fort

Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary pushed 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri range, resulting in his death.

The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek.

Both have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to police, Siya met Chetan at a café in Pune on the morning of June 18, hours before the incident. Investigators allege they discussed the killing and identified locations at Lohagad Fort from where Ketan could be pushed.

In the afternoon, Siya took Ketan to the fort for what was presented as a trek of three to four hours, while Chetan followed separately, police said.

CCTV footage from the café shows Siya and Chetan seated together and in discussion. Police allege the two later pushed Ketan from behind into a gorge.

Siya subsequently told Ketan’s family that he had slipped during the trek.

Police Examine Earlier Visits To Lohagad Fort

Police said Siya had made several attempts to take Ketan to Lohagad Fort, which is about 3,300 feet above sea level.

The couple visited the fort on May 31. Four days later, on June 4, Siya pressed for another visit, but Ketan’s mother did not permit it, police said.

On June 14, Siya persuaded Ketan to return to the fort. During that visit, police allege she tried to push him from a cliff.

Ketan held on to a bush. When he asked why she had pushed him, Siya claimed there had been a snake and that she was trying to protect him.

Hoodie-Clad Man In 33°C Heat Raises Suspicion

A review of CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort showed a man in shorts and a hoodie walking behind the couple. The hood was pulled low over his face and he wore a headset over it.

In one section of the footage, Siya is seen looking back suddenly, after which the man in the hoodie immediately sits down.

Police checked weather records and found that the temperature that afternoon was around 33 degrees Celsius. Investigators described the use of heavy clothing in such heat as unusual and suspicious.

2,004 Calls Over Nearly 238 Hours

Phone records showed that Siya and Chetan exchanged 2,004 calls over the past six to seven months, amounting to nearly 238 hours of conversation, police said.

Some calls lasted between two and three hours.

Police said the two first met at a Diwali party in 2025.

Engagement, Udaipur Wedding Plans And Alleged Motive

Ketan was a director and chief marketing officer in his family’s real estate business, Success Group. Siya had completed a commerce degree from a private college.

The couple got engaged in February this year and had planned a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in November. A palace had already been booked.

Police said Siya did not want to go ahead with the wedding and that she and Chetan considered Ketan an obstacle to their relationship.

The investigation is continuing.