HomeCitiesShocking Dog Attack In Gurugram Raises Safety Concerns In Gated Societies

A woman was attacked by a pet Husky during a morning walk in Gurugram. The disturbing incident, caught on CCTV, raises serious safety concerns about pet management in residential societies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

A morning stroll in Gurugram's upscale Golf Course Road locality turned harrowing for a woman after she was attacked by a pet Husky. The incident, captured on CCTV has now gone viral on social media. It shows the dog lunging aggressively and biting the woman, leaving her with severe injuries. She was waking along a footpath with her companions when the pet, being walked on a leash by another resident, pounced without provocation.

Onlookers rushed to help, trying desperately to free the woman from the dog's grip. Despite efforts by the dog's handler and others present, the Husky held on tightly for several seconds before finally being restrained. 

ALSO READ: Over 37 Lakh Dog Bite Cases, 54 Human Rabies Deaths Reported In 2024: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

Husky's Sudden Attack In Gurugram Shocks Residents

The chilling footage has sparked outrage across social media platforms, where people are questioning the rising number of pet-related incidents in gated societies. In the video, the woman can be seen calmly walking and chatting when the Husky abruptly charges at her. The force of the attack knocked her to the ground, and the dog continued to bite her despite her screams and handler's attempts to restrain it.

Others present tried to intervene by kicking the dog and pulling it back, but it didn't release its hold immediately. After few seconds of struggle, the dog was finally pulled away, and the woman was helped up by her companions.

Rising Concern Over Pet Safety In Delhi-NCR

This is not the only incident that has come forward. Several recent reports across Delhi-NCR highlight the growing risk of unprovoked pet and stray dog attacks. In the Gurugram case, the fact that the attack involved a domesticated dog has further fueled public concern. Residents in many gated societies are now demanding stricter rules for pet ownership and leash control, especially for large or aggressive breeds.

As dog ownership grows in urban India, so does the need for responsible pet parenting and community safety guidelines. This shocking incident serves as a sobering reminder that even a routine morning walk can turn dangerous in the absence of adequate precautions.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Embed widget