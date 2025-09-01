Gurugram Cops Take Rs 1000 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourists, Traffic Dept Responds: VIDEO

Despite the claims of a 'corruption-free' India, we come across instances or reports of bribery almost every day. It has become commonplace in India. However, a particular incident is now going viral because of two purported 'Japanese tourists', who allegedly had to pay a bribe of Rs 1000.

The tourist uploaded the video of the alleged "bribery" on Instagram. The video was shared by others who tagged the Gurugram Police to initiate appropriate action. The video was recorded by the pillion rider of a scooter. The scooter was being driven by a woman. "We got stopped because we don't have helmet," the man, identified as 'Kaito' on his Instagram handle, could be heard saying.

The woman, however, was wearing one.

One of the cops then comes up and tells him that they would have to shell out Rs 1000 as "fine" for not wearing a helmet. The cops then ask them to pay cash: "Can you pay here or [do you want to pay] in court?" To this, the man replies, "Can I use a Visa or touch?"

This is where things get interesting, as the cop replies that they do not have a facility for online payment. While the penalty for the pillion rider not wearing a helmet is indeed Rs 1000, the fine must be paid online on the Parivahan app or portal.

In case the offender wants to pay the fine on the spot, the cops on duty must provide him with a POS machine for digital payments via debit/credit card or UPI, or provide him the a receipt of payment from the e-challan machine.

However, the cops in the video simply accept cash and ask them to leave without even a receipt. The tourists also point to many at the spot, who are not wearing helmets but were not being stopped.

Kaito confirmed that he had asked for a receipt but was flatly refused.

One X user, @sunny_panday_ said: "Gurugram police taking bribe from a Japanese tourist, taking 1000 rupees without giving the receipt, these people are ruining the image of India, why their salary is not enough for them [sic]."

The Gurgaon Traffic Police replied: "Share exact location, date and time for further necessary action and also share your contact details by DM." X users identified the spot of the incident as Abha Road near DLF Crossing.