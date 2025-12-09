On Cam: Car Flips After Speeding Thar Rams It At Gurugram Toll Plaza, Driver Held

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOn Cam: Car Flips After Speeding Thar Rams It At Gurugram Toll Plaza, Driver Held

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
A speeding black Thar caused a major road accident near the Ghamdouj toll plaza in Gurugram on Monday afternoon (December 8). In the Bhondsi area, the SUV rammed into a Ford Figo from behind at high speed, sending the smaller car into a series of rolls before it landed upside down.

The driver of the Figo suffered serious head and shoulder injuries. Passersby rushed to the spot, pulled him out of the overturned vehicle and alerted the police. Officers responded after the incident was captured on CCTV.

Collision Captured On Camera

The crash occurred at about 1:32 pm when the Figo was travelling from Sohna to Gurugram. A Thar approaching from behind struck the car, causing it to lose control and overturn repeatedly. The impact severely damaged the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said people at the scene immediately stepped in to rescue the injured driver. CCTV footage recorded the collision, the multiple flips of the vehicle and the rescue effort by bystanders.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said the incident was clearly the result of speeding and reckless driving.

Accused Arrested, Vehicle Seized

Following a complaint and preliminary investigation, police from Bhondsi police station arrested the Thar driver from Alipur, Gurugram. The accused was identified as 39-year-old Bharat, a resident of Alipur.

During questioning, Bharat told police he was travelling to Gurugram in his brother’s Thar for work related to property dealing. He admitted the vehicle was being driven at high speed and that it struck the Figo from behind. Police have taken him into custody and seized the Thar used in the crash.

Investigation Continues

Police said CCTV footage played a key role in quickly identifying the accused. The injured driver remains under medical treatment, and further legal action is underway.

Authorities reiterated that speeding and disregard for traffic rules remain major causes of serious accidents in the region.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Embed widget