Manohar Lal Khattar Flags Off ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Marathon, Urges Youth To Serve Nation Selflessly

Union Minister for Housing, Power and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Sunday called on citizens to draw inspiration from the life and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, urging them to serve the nation with dedication and humility.

Speaking at NDRI Chowk in Karnal before flagging off the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Marathon, the minister said that the ninth Sikh Guru’s unparalleled courage and selflessness continue to guide generations in upholding the values of faith, freedom, and unity.

Thousands join nationwide tribute

The marathon, organised as part of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, saw a massive turnout of participants from across Haryana. According to organisers, hundreds took part in the 21 km and 10 km runs, while nearly 61,000 young men and women joined the 5 km category.

“This marathon is not merely a run but a spirited expression of reverence, enthusiasm, and emotion towards the great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” Manohar Lal said, as he showered flower petals on participants before the flag-off.





Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice

Recounting the Guru’s martyrdom, the minister said Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was beheaded at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk for defending the right to religious freedom. He also recalled the heroic sacrifice of a young man from Badkhalsa village in Sonipat district, who gave his life to protect the Guru’s severed head from Mughal forces during its journey to Anandpur Sahib.

Before the flag-off, the song “Hind Ki Chadar, Teg Bahadur” was launched in the minister’s presence, followed by shabad-kirtan and Gatka (traditional Sikh martial art) performances by youth participants.



Strong community participation

Thousands gathered at NDRI Chowk as early as 5 a.m. to take part in the event, which blended devotion with athletic spirit. During the programme, the minister was presented with a kirpan and a portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as a token of respect.

Several dignitaries, including MLAs Jagmohan Anand, Ram Kumar Kashyap (Indri), Yogender Rana (Assandh), Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi (Nilokheri), Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, SP Ganga Ram Poonia, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and BJP District President Praveen Lather, were present at the ceremony alongside local administrative officials and volunteers.