Gunfire Erupts As Indian Army Launches Anti-Terror Operation In Kishtwar

Indian Army troops have launched a major anti-terror operation in the Dul area of Kishtwar, officials confirmed on Sunday. The mission, carried out by the White Knight Corps, is aimed at neutralizing suspected militants hiding in the region.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops launched an anti-terror operation in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir



Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress: White Knight Corps, Indian Army



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) pic.twitter.com/4FigXgH3g7 August 10, 2025

According to the Army, an intense exchange of gunfire has taken place between security forces and the terrorists.

Operation Akhal Day 10

The tense standoff between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district has entered its tenth consecutive day, marking one of the Valley’s longest anti-terror operations in recent years.

The encounter began on August 1 when security forces launched a massive search operation in the dense Akhal forests to flush out a group of hiding militants. What started as a swift mission has turned into a prolonged battle, slowed by the rugged terrain and thick forest cover that make every step forward a challenge.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, tragedy struck. In a fierce exchange of gunfire, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh lost their lives, while two other soldiers sustained injuries. “Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X, offering condolences and standing in solidarity with the bereaved families.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Operation continues in Kulgam district for the tenth consecutive day today.



One terrorist has been neutralised so far.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) pic.twitter.com/2HZph1Z1xs — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

Terrain With Dense Forests

Police sources said that as troops advanced deeper into the forest under cover of darkness, they came under sudden, heavy fire from militants. Four soldiers were hit in the initial burst, two of whom later succumbed to their injuries. In total, six soldiers have been wounded since the operation began.

One militant was killed on the first day of the encounter, but others have continued to evade capture. The Akhal forests, known for their dense cover and multiple connecting routes to other parts of south Kashmir, have made the search more complex. Security forces are now closing in from several directions to cut off escape routes and corner the militants.