400 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Gujarat, Several Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 400 guests fell ill post-wedding feast.

Vomiting and diarrhoea affected elderly, children, women.

Health teams investigated, collected food samples for analysis.

Cause of suspected food poisoning under probe.

Over 400 people fall ill after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Gujarat's Dahod. Several people have been hospitalised and a probe is underway by health officials.

VIDEO | Gujarat: Over 400 fall ill after suspected food poisoning at wedding in Dahod's Abhlod, several hospitalised, probe underway by health officials.#Gujarat #Dahod



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lO4CZ1wOzQ April 21, 2026

Reports said nearly 1,000 guests had attended the wedding ceremony and consumed food, including paneer curry and mango juice. Within just two hours of the meal, more than 400 people, including elderly, children, and women, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. As people’s health rapidly deteriorated, chaos broke out in the village, with the sound of 108 ambulance sirens echoing throughout the area.

Patients Transported To Hospital In Private Vehicles

All the affected individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals. Those who could not get ambulances transported patients in private vehicles. The sudden influx of such a large number of patients created a rush-like situation at Zydus Hospital, where medical staff began treating patients on a war footing.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, health department teams immediately rushed to the spot and began collecting food samples from the wedding venue for investigation. Garbada MLA Mahendrabhai Bhabhor also reached the hospital promptly to assess the situation and instructed doctors to ensure immediate treatment for the patients.

Officials said doctors from across Garbada taluka were deployed at the Ablod Primary Health Centre to manage the situation. While the exact cause of the food poisoning is yet to be confirmed, preliminary suspicion points towards the paneer dish or mango juice served at the event. The exact cause will be determined after laboratory analysis of the collected samples.