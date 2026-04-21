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HomeCities400 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Gujarat, Several Hospitalised

400 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Gujarat, Several Hospitalised

The wedding guests started experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea within just two hours of the meal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 400 guests fell ill post-wedding feast.
  • Vomiting and diarrhoea affected elderly, children, women.
  • Health teams investigated, collected food samples for analysis.
  • Cause of suspected food poisoning under probe.

Over 400 people fall ill after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Gujarat's Dahod. Several people have been hospitalised and a probe is underway by health officials.

Reports said nearly 1,000 guests had attended the wedding ceremony and consumed food, including paneer curry and mango juice. Within just two hours of the meal, more than 400 people, including elderly, children, and women, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. As people’s health rapidly deteriorated, chaos broke out in the village, with the sound of 108 ambulance sirens echoing throughout the area.

Patients Transported To Hospital In Private Vehicles

All the affected individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals. Those who could not get ambulances transported patients in private vehicles. The sudden influx of such a large number of patients created a rush-like situation at Zydus Hospital, where medical staff began treating patients on a war footing.

ALSO READ: Heatwave Alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat Likely To See More Hot Days This Year

Upon receiving information about the incident, health department teams immediately rushed to the spot and began collecting food samples from the wedding venue for investigation. Garbada MLA Mahendrabhai Bhabhor also reached the hospital promptly to assess the situation and instructed doctors to ensure immediate treatment for the patients.

Officials said doctors from across Garbada taluka were deployed at the Ablod Primary Health Centre to manage the situation. While the exact cause of the food poisoning is yet to be confirmed, preliminary suspicion points towards the paneer dish or mango juice served at the event. The exact cause will be determined after laboratory analysis of the collected samples.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the wedding in Gujarat's Dahod?

Over 400 people fell ill with suspected food poisoning after attending a wedding in Dahod, Gujarat. Many were hospitalized due to symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

How many people were affected by the suspected food poisoning?

More than 400 guests who consumed food at the wedding ceremony became ill. The event was attended by nearly 1,000 guests.

What were the symptoms experienced by the affected individuals?

Individuals experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, which began to appear within two hours of consuming the food at the wedding.

What is the suspected cause of the food poisoning?

Preliminary suspicion points towards the paneer dish or mango juice served at the wedding. The exact cause will be confirmed after laboratory analysis of collected food samples.

What action is being taken by health officials?

Health department teams have collected food samples for investigation, and doctors from across Garbada taluka have been deployed to manage the situation at the primary health centre.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat Wedding Dahod News Gujarat Food Poisoning Wedding Food Poisoning
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