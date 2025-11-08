Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGujarat Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Suffocates After Getting Locked Inside Wardrobe While Playing

Gujarat Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Suffocates After Getting Locked Inside Wardrobe While Playing

A seven-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Mehsana died after accidentally locking herself inside a wardrobe while playing at home. Police urge parents to stay alert to prevent such tragedies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
A heartbreaking incident from Gujarat’s Mehsana district has left an entire community in shock after a seven-year-old girl died of suffocation inside a wooden wardrobe. The child, who was playing alone at home, accidentally locked herself in while her mother was upstairs.

A Routine Day Turns Into Tragedy

The incident took place in Kadi town, where the Survevanshi family, originally from Maharashtra, currently resides. On Friday morning, Tusharbhai Survevanshi left for work, while his wife, Swatiben, was occupied with household chores. After washing and drying winter clothes, she went upstairs to clean the terrace, leaving her daughter, Aisha, watching television in the hall.

Moments later, when Swatiben returned downstairs, she couldn’t find her daughter. Panic set in as she searched every corner of the house. When she finally opened the wooden wardrobe in the hall, she found Aisha unconscious inside.

Police Urge Caution For Parents

Neighbours helped rush the child to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police believe the girl entered the wardrobe while playing and accidentally trapped herself, leading to suffocation.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. They also urged parents to remain vigilant, even when children are inside the safety of their homes, as accidents like these can occur unexpectedly and have devastating consequences.

This tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of constant parental supervision and household safety, especially for young children.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
GUJARAT NEWS Mehsana Tragedy Child Suffocation Girl Locked In Wardrobe
