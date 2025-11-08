Gujarat Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Suffocates After Getting Locked Inside Wardrobe While Playing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A heartbreaking incident from Gujarat’s Mehsana district has left an entire community in shock after a seven-year-old girl died of suffocation inside a wooden wardrobe. The child, who was playing alone at home, accidentally locked herself in while her mother was upstairs.

ALSO READ: Wanted Cow Smuggler Injured In Mathura Police Encounter, Arms And Vehicle Recovered

A Routine Day Turns Into Tragedy

The incident took place in Kadi town, where the Survevanshi family, originally from Maharashtra, currently resides. On Friday morning, Tusharbhai Survevanshi left for work, while his wife, Swatiben, was occupied with household chores. After washing and drying winter clothes, she went upstairs to clean the terrace, leaving her daughter, Aisha, watching television in the hall.

Moments later, when Swatiben returned downstairs, she couldn’t find her daughter. Panic set in as she searched every corner of the house. When she finally opened the wooden wardrobe in the hall, she found Aisha unconscious inside.

Police Urge Caution For Parents

Neighbours helped rush the child to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police believe the girl entered the wardrobe while playing and accidentally trapped herself, leading to suffocation.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. They also urged parents to remain vigilant, even when children are inside the safety of their homes, as accidents like these can occur unexpectedly and have devastating consequences.

This tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of constant parental supervision and household safety, especially for young children.