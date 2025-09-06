Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal

A cargo ropeway trolley carrying construction material malfunctioned on Saturday, resulting in a fatal accident in Pavagadh, Gujarat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Six people were killed on Saturday after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Dudhaat.

The incident took place when a cable wire of the cargo ropeway broke, causing the trolley to fall.

 “Six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down," Dudhaat said, according to ANI. 

This is a developing story, more details awaited. 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Gujarat Accident Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
