6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal

Six people were killed on Saturday after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Dudhaat.

The incident took place when a cable wire of the cargo ropeway broke, causing the trolley to fall.

“Six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down," Dudhaat said, according to ANI.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.