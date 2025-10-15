Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules

In a major ruling ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court of India has partially lifted the complete ban on firecrackers in the Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR), allowing the use of certified “green crackers” under strict conditions.

The apex court said the relaxation will apply only on the day of Diwali and the day before the festival. The decision marks a calibrated approach to balance festive celebrations with the urgent need to curb winter air pollution in the region.

What Are Rules For Bursting Green Firecrackers?

Type of crackers: Only eco-friendly “green crackers” that meet approved emission and chemical standards are permitted. The ban on traditional firecrackers remains unchanged.

Permitted days: The relaxation applies exclusively to two days — the eve of Diwali and Diwali day itself.

Fixed time slots: Green crackers can only be burst during two windows each day — from 6:00 am to 7:00 am and from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Designated areas: Bursting will be allowed only in pre-approved open spaces identified by local authorities, who must supervise the activity.

The Supreme Court stressed that these conditions must be “strictly implemented” and that violations will invite penal action. Authorities across Delhi-NCR have been tasked with ensuring that only certified green crackers are sold and used, and only within the designated hours and zones.

The comprehensive ban outside these exceptions remains in force, as the Court seeks to allow limited celebration without aggravating the capital’s already severe pollution levels.