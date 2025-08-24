'I'm Left With Nothing': Greater Noida Man's Instagram Post After Wife's Murder Surfaces

Vipin Bhati, the man from Greater Noida, arrested for allegedly killing his wife over a dowry demand, had posted emotional messages on social media before his arrest, implying she died by suicide.

In one of the posts, the man shared a picture with his wife, Nikki, and wrote, "Why didn’t you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki."

Vipin also shared an Instagram story featuring a smiling video with his wife, Nikki, and their son, writing, "I’m devastated. I’m left with nothing.” The posts were made just hours before police detained him for allegedly setting Nikki ablaze.

Horrific Videos Emerge

Nikki died of severe burn injuries. Videos from the incident show her being assaulted, with her hair pulled by Vipin and another woman at their home in Greater Noida’s Sirsa. Another video captures Nikki engulfed in flames, limping down stairs, and later sitting on the floor with burn injuries.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, married to Vipin’s elder brother, alleged that both sisters were tortured for dowry since their marriages in 2016. She claimed the family demanded ₹36 lakh and attacked both women on Thursday.

"They brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and then poured some liquid on her before setting her ablaze,” Kanchan said. Nikki’s son corroborated her statement, alleging that his mother was set on fire after being slapped.

Vipin's parents and brother have also been named in the murder case, and police are searching for them. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are underway.