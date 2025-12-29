Good News For UP Residents! Electricity Bill To Get Cheaper From January

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGood News For UP Residents! Electricity Bill To Get Cheaper From January

The order has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) regarding the fuel surcharge adjustment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh have received a major New Year's relief. The power department has announced a 2.33% rebate on electricity bills for January 2026, which will reduce monthly bills and provide much-needed relief to consumers at the start of the year.

The order has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) regarding the fuel surcharge adjustment. As per the directive, electricity tariffs will be reduced for one month in January due to a 2.33% discount on the fuel surcharge, benefiting crores of power consumers across the state.

Lower Power Bills In January

UPPCL determines the fuel surcharge every month. Under the latest order, the fuel surcharge for October will be adjusted in January 2026. This adjustment will benefit all categories of electricity consumers and is expected to provide a direct relief of around ₹141 crore to consumers in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the fuel surcharge for September 2025 was levied in December at a rate of 5.56%, resulting in an estimated ₹264 crore burden on consumers.

Consumers’ Body Flags Large Surplus

Avadhesh Kumar Verma, President of the UP State Electricity Consumers Council and a member of the State Advisory Committee, said that electricity companies are already holding a surplus of ₹33,122 crore.

He added that in the current financial year, an additional ₹18,592 crore surplus is expected to be added, taking the total surplus with power companies to over ₹51,000 crore.

Verma argued that as long as this surplus exists, no fuel surcharge should be collected from consumers. Instead, any required adjustments should be made using the surplus amount. He said fuel surcharge should only be imposed after the surplus is fully exhausted.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
UP News UP Electricity Bill UP Power UP Electricity UP Power Charges
