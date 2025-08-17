Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar has denied that he assaulted state NSUI president Naushad Chowdhari, and asserted the "matter is sorted out".

Patkar also claimed the BJP was raising the issue to divert the attention from the Congress's campaign against "vote theft".

In his complaint to National Students Union of India president Varun Choudhary on Friday, Naushad Chowdhari claimed the incident happened at the entrance of the Congress office in Panaji on Thursday during his visit in connection with a scheduled protest on "vote theft".

Patkar verbally abused and pushed Chowdhari for not taking the former into confidence for NSUI activities, the complaint alleged.

Talking to reporters in Panaji on Saturday evening, Patkar, however, denied the allegations.

"The matter is sorted out...Naushad is like our child. It is fake...all malicious," he said when asked about Chowdhari's complaint lodged with the chief of NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress.

Patkar said he has already spoken to Naushad Chowdhari about the letter.

He alleged the BJP was raising this issue to divert the attention from the Congress's campaign in the country against "vote theft".

"The letter (of Naushad's complaint) is posted on BJP's social media handle. The main issue here is vote chori. Let us not get diverted from the main issue," he said.

Since Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has began campaigning against "vote theft", one will see several such controversies against the party in different states, Patkar claimed.

