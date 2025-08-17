Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGoa Congress Chief Denies Assaulting NSUI Leader, Blames BJP For Diverting Focus From ‘Vote Theft’ Campaign

Goa Congress Chief Denies Assaulting NSUI Leader, Blames BJP For Diverting Focus From ‘Vote Theft’ Campaign

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar has denied that he assaulted state NSUI president and asserted the "matter is sorted out". He alleged the BJP was raising this issue to divert the attention from the Congress's campaign in the country against "vote theft".

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar has denied that he assaulted state NSUI president Naushad Chowdhari, and asserted the "matter is sorted out".

Patkar also claimed the BJP was raising the issue to divert the attention from the Congress's campaign against "vote theft".

In his complaint to National Students Union of India president Varun Choudhary on Friday, Naushad Chowdhari claimed the incident happened at the entrance of the Congress office in Panaji on Thursday during his visit in connection with a scheduled protest on "vote theft".

Patkar verbally abused and pushed Chowdhari for not taking the former into confidence for NSUI activities, the complaint alleged.

Talking to reporters in Panaji on Saturday evening, Patkar, however, denied the allegations.

"The matter is sorted out...Naushad is like our child. It is fake...all malicious," he said when asked about Chowdhari's complaint lodged with the chief of NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress.

Patkar said he has already spoken to Naushad Chowdhari about the letter.

He alleged the BJP was raising this issue to divert the attention from the Congress's campaign in the country against "vote theft".

"The letter (of Naushad's complaint) is posted on BJP's social media handle. The main issue here is vote chori. Let us not get diverted from the main issue," he said.

Since Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has began campaigning against "vote theft", one will see several such controversies against the party in different states, Patkar claimed. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Congress Goa NSUI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The NH Projects
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget