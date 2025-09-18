Girl Sexually Assaulted In Mumbai School; Female Staffer Held

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGirl Sexually Assaulted In Mumbai School; Female Staffer Held

When the girl returned home, she complained of experiencing pain. After getting her medically examined, the girl's family informed the school administration and lodged a police complaint.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 10:07 AM (IST)

Mumbai: A four-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted at a well-known school in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of a female staffer, police said.

The incident took place on Monday after the girl's grandmother dropped her off at the school, an official from Goregaon police station said on Wednesday.

When the girl returned home, she complained of experiencing pain. After getting her medically examined, the girl's family informed the school administration and lodged a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested a female staff member of the school, according to the official.

However, her role in the alleged assault was not clear.

Police were scanning CCTV footage of the school as part of their investigation.

Three female assistant staff members of the school have been called for questioning, the official added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
