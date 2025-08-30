Ghaziabad Woman Attacks Husband With Knife After Argument Over Making Reels: Video

Ghaziabad police have registered a case after a man accused his wife of attacking him with a knife when he tried to stop her from making “obscene reels” on Instagram.

The complainant, identified as Anis, alleged that his wife Ishrat had been regularly creating sexually explicit content on the platform. He claimed that whenever he opposed her actions, she threatened him with false accusations. “She not only threatened to implicate me in fake cases but once even tried to stab me with a knife,” Anis said, adding that he had submitted a video of the alleged assault to police as evidence.

According to Anis, tensions between the couple had been ongoing for a long time. He accused his wife of ignoring household responsibilities, maintaining “relations with other men,” and spending most of her time on her phone or social media. Whenever he raised objections, she allegedly grew violent, threatened to take her own life, or warned of implicating him and his family in fabricated charges.

He further alleged that Ishrat had previously called the police on him, resulting in his challan and even a stint in jail. “Now I’ve been thrown out of my own house. My wife and her family keep threatening to kill me and frame me and my family in false cases,” he claimed.

Confirming the complaint, ACP Loni, Siddharth Gautam, said an FIR had been filed on August 28, 2025, at Loni Police Station. “The video evidence clearly shows the wife attacking him with a knife and issuing threats. All aspects of the case are under investigation, and necessary legal action will be taken,” he stated.