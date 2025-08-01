Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ghaziabad Engineering College Hostel Floods After Heavy Rain, Students' Belongings Damaged: VIDEO

Ghaziabad Engineering College Hostel Floods After Heavy Rain, Students' Belongings Damaged: VIDEO

Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR caused widespread waterlogging, including a girls' hostel at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad, where rooms flooded, damaging belongings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)

The rain in Delhi-NCR is taking its toll on the residents, with waterlogging creating a nuisance for commuters and flooding in residential areas rendering people helpless. Late Wednesday night, a girls' hostel at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad found itself knee-deep in trouble — literally! As monsoon rain came down hard, water gushed into the ground floor and basement blocks, flooding rooms and triggering panic among the residents.

A now-viral video shot by students shows water pouring through the corridors and collecting inside rooms. Dustbins and plastic bottles floated aimlessly, while students tried to salvage what they could. The flooding damaged everything from clothes and textbooks to laptops and phones.

Thankfully, no one was injured. But the emotional toll was clear in the voices of the students calling for help in the clips shared online.

'We Need A Real Solution, Not Just Damage Control'

With soggy rooms and waterlogged belongings, students and their families aren’t holding back. Many are demanding answers—and action—from both the college administration and local authorities. Their appeal is simple: fix the root cause before it happens again.

The flooding isn't just a freak one-off. Just a day later, on Thursday morning, relentless rains led to the collapse of a basement in a nearby residential society. Parked vehicles were crushed as the structure gave way, raising fresh concerns about safety during the peak of the monsoon season.

More Rain On The Way

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this might just be the beginning. Light to moderate showers are expected to continue in the area through August 5. Between August 1 and 3, heavy rainfall paired with thunderstorms could hit again—possibly easing pollution but also increasing the risk of more flooding.

For now, students at ABES are left drying out their clothes and charging their phones—hoping someone, somewhere, is working on a fix before the next downpour.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News Ghaziabad Waterlogging Ghaziabad Floods
Read more
