Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead In His Delhi Prison Cell, Police Suspect Suicide

HomeCitiesGangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead In His Delhi Prison Cell, Police Suspect Suicide

Authorities are investigating the circumstances, including potential security lapses. Tyagi was associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and later the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A notorious gangster with several criminal cases registered against him, including those for murder and extortion, was found dead in his cell at Mandoli Jail here on Saturday, officials said.

They said police suspect that he died by suicide.

The inmate, identified as Salman Tyagi, was found hanging during a routine inspection in Jail Number 15. Prison authorities said he had used a bedsheet to make a noose. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Police and jail officials have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death. "A probe has been initiated. We are examining how the incident occurred and what could have led him to take this step. A detailed report will be submitted," a senior officer said.

Tyagi was widely known in Delhi's underworld. Convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, he had a long record of offences, including cases of extortion and organised violence. He began his criminal career with the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang but later attempted to build his own network, investigators said.

Sources said that in recent years, Tyagi sought to align himself with the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Even while lodged in jail, he allegedly continued to issue instructions to his associates.

Last year, he reportedly ordered an attack on two businessmen in Delhi to extort Rs 50 lakh from them. Police believe the move was intended to show his influence and gain Bishnoi's trust.

Beyond crime, Tyagi cultivated a flamboyant image on social media. Officers said he was deeply influenced by Bollywood actor Salman Khan and copied his hairstyle and appearance from the 2003 film 'Tere Naam'. He often posted pictures and videos on Instagram and YouTube, projecting himself as a larger-than-life figure.

"Even after his arrest, he directed his aides to film him during court appearances and circulate videos to maintain his online presence," a police source said.

Prison officials said CCTV footage and security measures are being reviewed to check for any lapses.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
DELHI NEWS Gangster Salman Tyagi
