With the immersion of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, Maharashtra's biggest festival, Ganeshotsav, came to a close. In Mumbai, grand processions were held before the idol immersions, drawing massive crowds of devotees. With the crowds came a horde of thieves and pickpockets.

The most prominent immersion was that of the 'Lalbaugcha Raja', the city's most famous Ganesh idol, where lakhs of devotees joined the procession from Lalbaug to Girgaum Chowpatty. While many offered prayers and sought blessings, the celebrations also saw a surge in thefts.

Hundreds Lose Phones, Wallets, and Jewellery

The 33-35 hour-long procession route was packed with lakhs of people, creating opportunities for thieves. Police sources confirmed over 100 cases of mobile phone theft were reported during the Lalbaugcha Raja procession. So far, 10 cases have been officially registered, with four solved and four accused arrested.

Chain-snatching incidents were also reported. At least seven cases were filed, six of which have been solved. Police have recovered two gold chains and detained 12 suspects. Investigations are ongoing with the help of CCTV footage.

Drone Restrictions in Mumbai

In addition, Bhoiwada police booked cases related to unauthorised drones use during the immersion. It is important to note that flying drones without permission is strictly prohibited in Mumbai.

Despite heavy security, police deployment, and the use of technology, these incidents raised serious concerns. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious during large religious gatherings and safeguard their mobile phones, jewellery, and valuables.