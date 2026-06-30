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English NewsCitiesFour Of Family Found Dead In Rajasthan; Murder-Suicide Suspected

Four Of Family Found Dead In Rajasthan; Murder-Suicide Suspected

The husband was found hanging while his wife and two children were lying on a cot.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Dechu area of Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Tuesday, with initial probe suggesting that it was a case of murder-suicide, police said.

"The husband was found hanging while his wife and two children were lying on a cot. Prima facie, the husband strangled his wife and two children and then hanged himself," Superintendent of Police Satnam Singh said.

He said a team of Forensic Science Laboratory examined the bodies and collected evidence.

Station House Officer, Dechu police station, Vikram Singh said Gena Ram, aged around 35, was found hanging while the bodies of his wife Pushpa (32), daughter Khushbu (13) and son Kishan (10) were on the cot.

"Reasons for the murder and suicide are not yet clear," he said, adding the matter was being investigated. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Murder Suicide #Rajasthan
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