Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFour Hospitalised, 15 Affected After Illicit Toddy Consumption In Andhra Pradesh

Four Hospitalised, 15 Affected After Illicit Toddy Consumption In Andhra Pradesh

At least 15 people fell ill after consuming illicit toddy in Vanakabadi village of Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam district; four were hospitalised, officials said.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

Parvathipuram Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): At least 15 people fell ill after consuming illicit toddy in Gummalakshmipuram Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, stated officials.

Among them, four developed severe symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, following which their condition worsened and they were shifted to the Kurupam Government Hospital on a stretcher. Villagers have demanded that a medical camp be set up immediately in Vanakabadi village.

District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy stated that immediate medical treatment was provided to several people who fell ill after consuming illicit toddy in Kurupam Mandal. He said that four persons suffering from severe diarrhoea were shifted to the Kurupam Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

He informed that the District Joint Collector, C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy, responded promptly and issued necessary instructions and guidelines to the officials of the Medical and Health Department. At present, the health condition of all those affected is stable, and there is no cause for concern, the Collector said.

The patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, J. Neelakantham (37), Puvvala Ramsingh (25), J. Jogarao (38), and J. Bhushana Rao (54) are currently stable, as confirmed by doctors. However, J. Jogarao is under special medical observation as he was found to have high blood pressure (160/100).

The Collector said that the Duddhukallu PHC medical team responded immediately to the incident and conducted an emergency medical camp in Vanakabadi village, where the affected persons reside. During the inspection, four more individuals, J. Gowrishankar, J. Ramesh, M. Lingarao, and P Ramamurthy, who had consumed the same toddy, were identified.

Although they are not showing any serious symptoms at present, doctors provided them with necessary medicines and ORS packets as a precautionary measure, stated the collector.

He added that the situation in the village is being continuously monitored and that medical officers have advised the public to remain alert. Further details awaited.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh News Illicit Liquor Health Alert Illicit Toddy Toddy Consumption Parvathipuram Manyam Vanakabadi Village Kurupam Mandal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
Cricket
IND vs NZ Live Score: Shubman Gill Chases First-Ever ODI Series Triumph As Captain
IND vs NZ Live Score: Shubman Gill Chases First-Ever ODI Series Triumph As Captain
India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Religious News: Sea of Devotees Witnessed Across India as Mauni Amavasya Maha Snan Draws Massive Crowds
Up Politics: Political Storm Over Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment as Mayawati Seeks Clarity on Ahilyabai Holkar Statue
Weather Alert: Triple Attack of Fog, Cold and Pollution Disrupts Life Across Delhi NCR, Visibility Drops to Zero
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget