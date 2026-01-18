Four Hospitalised, 15 Affected After Illicit Toddy Consumption In Andhra Pradesh

Parvathipuram Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): At least 15 people fell ill after consuming illicit toddy in Gummalakshmipuram Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, stated officials.

Among them, four developed severe symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, following which their condition worsened and they were shifted to the Kurupam Government Hospital on a stretcher. Villagers have demanded that a medical camp be set up immediately in Vanakabadi village.

District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy stated that immediate medical treatment was provided to several people who fell ill after consuming illicit toddy in Kurupam Mandal. He said that four persons suffering from severe diarrhoea were shifted to the Kurupam Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

He informed that the District Joint Collector, C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy, responded promptly and issued necessary instructions and guidelines to the officials of the Medical and Health Department. At present, the health condition of all those affected is stable, and there is no cause for concern, the Collector said.

The patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, J. Neelakantham (37), Puvvala Ramsingh (25), J. Jogarao (38), and J. Bhushana Rao (54) are currently stable, as confirmed by doctors. However, J. Jogarao is under special medical observation as he was found to have high blood pressure (160/100).

The Collector said that the Duddhukallu PHC medical team responded immediately to the incident and conducted an emergency medical camp in Vanakabadi village, where the affected persons reside. During the inspection, four more individuals, J. Gowrishankar, J. Ramesh, M. Lingarao, and P Ramamurthy, who had consumed the same toddy, were identified.

Although they are not showing any serious symptoms at present, doctors provided them with necessary medicines and ORS packets as a precautionary measure, stated the collector.

He added that the situation in the village is being continuously monitored and that medical officers have advised the public to remain alert. Further details awaited.

