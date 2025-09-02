Flood Threat Looms Over Delhi As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, River To Swell Further

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFlood Threat Looms Over Delhi As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, River To Swell Further

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has issued a flood warning for low-lying areas in Delhi. Traffic movement on Loha Pul will be suspended from 5 pm today due to rising water levels.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
After incessant rainfall across Delhi-NCR, the Yamuna River breached the danger mark on Tuesday, touching 205.68 metres at 6 am, above the threshold of 205.33 metres. Officials warned the level could rise further to 206.50 metres by 5 pm as large volumes of water continue to be released from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage, where discharge peaked at over 3.22 lakh cusecs — the highest this season.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has issued a flood warning for low-lying areas of the capital. Traffic and pedestrian movement on the Loha Pul will be suspended from 5 pm today due to rising water levels.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is “fully alert” and monitoring the situation round-the-clock. She added that desilting work carried out in the Yamuna and drains earlier this year has helped water flow smoothly without stagnation.

Heavy Rains Lead To Long Traffic Jam In Gurugram

Meanwhile, Gurugram witnessed record rainfall, over 100 mm between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday, triggering severe waterlogging and massive traffic snarls. In response, the District Disaster Management Authority ordered all schools and offices shut on September 2, with work-from-home arrangements advised.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected at 31°C and the minimum around 22°C.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
