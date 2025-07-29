3 Killed In Flash Floods In Himachal's Mandi; Homes, Vehicles Submerged: Video

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst wreaked havoc in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh late Monday night, killing three people and leaving one woman missing, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The deluge buried over 20 vehicles and submerged multiple homes, prompting large-scale rescue efforts.

The torrential rain caused Sukati nallahs (drains) to overflow, sweeping heavy debris across a five-kilometre radius. Jail Road, Saini Mohalla, and the Zonal Hospital area were among the worst affected.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan told PTI that rescue operations are underway, with 15 to 20 people safely evacuated so far. One person has sustained injuries, and efforts to locate the missing woman continue.

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway Closed

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed at 4 Mile, 9 Mile, and Dwada after several stretches were washed away. Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall also blocked the Shimla-Mataur National Highway at Old Kangra Ghat, and reports of uprooted trees and damaged power lines have emerged from multiple districts.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected sites alongside district officials.

Monsoon Woes Continue Across Himachal

The latest disaster compounds the region’s existing monsoon woes. A month earlier, 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Mandi’s Seraj, Nachan, Dharampur, and Karsog constituencies.

Since the monsoon’s onset on 20 June until 28 July, Himachal Pradesh has reported losses amounting to Rs 1,523 crore, with 90 deaths and 35 persons reported missing in weather-related incidents. Over 1,320 homes have been fully or partially damaged.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 200 roads, including 121 in Mandi district, remained shut as of Monday night. Sixty-two power transformers and 110 water schemes have also been impacted.