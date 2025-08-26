Five Dead In Landslide On Vaishno Devi Yatra Route As Rain Continues In Jammu

The situation in Jammu is turning grimmer by the hour. Reports of fresh deaths on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route due to the incessant rain and cloudbursts emerged on Tuesday. "In an unfortunate incident of a landslide in Adhkwari, 5 people have lost their lives and 14 others have been injured. Rescue operations are underway," said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Earlier, four people had died in Jammu's Doda due to the flash floods and landslides. The Tawi and the Ravi have exceeded their danger levels, flooding several areas. The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended in the wake of the inclement weather.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | Water level of the Tawi River rises due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/pn96uAMbE4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to remain cautious as intermittent rainfall continues to lash. Officials said that at 9.15 a.m., the Tawi River was flowing at 24.97 ft while the flood level in the river is 20 ft, and the evacuation level is fixed at 23.4 ft.

Several roads and bridges have also been washed away by the rivers in spate.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.



Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/O9bsdkCani — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

In the Kathua district, the Ravi River has overflown its banks at many places, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas including Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, Karyali villages and adjoining areas. Residents of these areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The water level of the Ujh River in Kathua district is also approaching the danger mark, while the Basantar River in Samba district has crossed the danger mark.

The Ujh river crossed the danger mark at Panjtirthi in the afternoon. Officials said that water levels in the Taranah River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua district are also simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark, posing a serious risk. Part of the Paddar road in the Kishtwar district has been washed away near the Traith Nallah.

The Sinthan Top pass connecting the Valley with the Kishtwar district has been closed for traffic. A flash flood has also occurred in Neeru Nallah in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district. In all these affected districts, various departments have been on high alert, and evacuation exercises for affected people to safer locations have been started.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to shooting stones in Ramban district, while heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass blocked the Srinagar-Leh national highway.