Fire Incidents Rock Gujarat: 2 Killed In Mehsana, Massive Blaze Erupts In Bharuch

A devastating fire at a fertilizer plant in Gujarat’s Mehsana district claimed two lives and left two others injured early Sunday, even as firefighters battled another massive blaze in Bharuch the same morning.

According to police, the Mehsana incident occurred around 3 a.m. at a unit near Sametra village. Six workers were on the night shift when flames engulfed the facility. Despite swift action by the fire brigade, who managed to douse the blaze within an hour, two workers were found charred inside the plant.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a company at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch. More than 15 fire tenders present at the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties and injuries reported.



The victims have been identified as Manish, a native of Bihar, and Fulchand from Maharashtra. Two other employees sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are probing the cause of the fire, which remains unclear.

Meanwhile, in Bharuch’s Panoli GIDC industrial estate, a massive fire broke out at the premises of Sanghvi Organics Private Limited on Sunday morning. Over 15 fire tenders were deployed to the site to contain the flames. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries were reported in this incident, and firefighting efforts were still underway at the time of reporting.

Investigations into both fires are ongoing as officials work to determine what sparked the accidents and to assess the extent of damage.