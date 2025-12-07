Fire Extinguisher Explosion On North East Express Sparks Panic; No Injuries Reported

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFire Extinguisher Explosion On North East Express Sparks Panic; No Injuries Reported

According to Tundla RPF Station House Officer Avdhesh Goswami, the incident took place around 10:30 AM, when the North East Express from Anand Vihar to Guwahati halted at Tundla Junction in Firozabad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Panic spread in the North East Express travelling from Anand Vihar to Guwahati when the fire-extinguisher cylinder installed in the sleeper coach (S3) exploded with a loud bang, causing chaos among passengers.

The incident occurred at Tundla Railway Junction in Firozabad district. According to Tundla RPF Station House Officer Avdhesh Goswami, the incident took place around 10:30 AM, when the North East Express from Anand Vihar to Guwahati arrived and halted at platform number 6 of Tundla Junction. During this time, the fire extinguisher kept in the S3 coach exploded unexpectedly.

Following the explosion in the fire extinguisher, smoke spread throughout the S3 compartment of the train. Pictures show that the lower part of the fire-extinguisher had detached completely. It is being reported that the extinguisher was very old, which may have caused the incident.

Cause Of Blast Identified After Inspection

Hearing the loud noise, the security personnel on board the train and those stationed at the platform rushed to the spot and began inspecting the coach. During the inspection, smoke was found rising from the fire extinguisher kept near the toilet in the S3 sleeper compartment.

The explosion created panic among the passengers. It is being said that the fire extinguisher was quite old and had developed excess pressure for some reason, leading to the blast. According to the RPF, the train was allowed to depart for its next destination after a security check. No passengers or coaches sustained any damage during the incident.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Anand Vihar North-East Express
