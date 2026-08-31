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English NewsCitiesFire Breaks Out At Shop Near Sealdah Station, No Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out At Shop Near Sealdah Station, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a shop near Sealdah railway station in Kolkata on Monday morning. Three fire tenders controlled the blaze within 30 minutes.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 04:05 PM (IST)

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a shop adjacent to the food court outside Sealdah railway station here on Monday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 9.15 am at one of the front stalls, following which three fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes.

There was no report of any injury or casualty in the incident. The exact cause of the fire would be ascertained after forensic examination, the official said.

The fire initially triggered panic among commuters, but there was no untoward incident, officials said.

The incident also disrupted traffic movement outside the main station complex for some time.

Police and fire brigade personnel brought the situation under control, they said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal KOLKATA Sealdah Station Fire
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