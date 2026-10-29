India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesTraffic Restrictions In Delhi For Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Tomorrow

Traffic Restrictions In Delhi For Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Tomorrow

The advisory recommends using public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reach destinations in and around the affected area.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)

Traffic restrictions and diversions may be enforced around Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Friday, October 30, in view of singer Diljit Dosanjh's live music concert. According to the traffic advisory, restrictions may remain in place from 1 pm until midnight. Commuters travelling through the area have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid roads around the stadium to minimise delays.

The advisory recommends using public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reach destinations in and around the affected area.

Traffic Advisory: What Should Commuters Know?

Motorists have been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

Commuters should also follow diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic officials to avoid congestion and ensure smoother movement of vehicles.

People travelling near JLN Stadium are advised to factor in additional travel time and consider alternative routes during the restriction period.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Traffic Advisory Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Not in Favour Of Blanket Ban In Delhi-NCR’: Supreme Court On Firecracker Restrictions
‘Not in Favour Of Blanket Ban In Delhi-NCR’: SC On Firecracker Restrictions
Cities
Why Has Delhi-NCR Weather Suddenly Changed On Karwa Chauth? IMD Explains 
Why Has Delhi-NCR Weather Suddenly Changed On Karwa Chauth? IMD Explains 
Cities
221 Kg 'Adulterated' Ghee Seized In Delhi, One Held
221 Kg 'Adulterated' Ghee Seized In Delhi, One Held
Cities
Gujarat Court Cites Manusmriti, Vedas As 3 Get Life Term In Cow Slaughter Case
Gujarat Court Cites Manusmriti, Vedas As 3 Get Life Term In Cow Slaughter Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget