Traffic Restrictions In Delhi For Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Tomorrow

Traffic restrictions and diversions may be enforced around Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Friday, October 30, in view of singer Diljit Dosanjh's live music concert. According to the traffic advisory, restrictions may remain in place from 1 pm until midnight. Commuters travelling through the area have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid roads around the stadium to minimise delays.

The advisory recommends using public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reach destinations in and around the affected area.

Traffic Advisory: What Should Commuters Know?

Motorists have been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

Commuters should also follow diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic officials to avoid congestion and ensure smoother movement of vehicles.

People travelling near JLN Stadium are advised to factor in additional travel time and consider alternative routes during the restriction period.