Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adhikari vows action against infiltrators and illegal madrassas.

Infiltrators to be repatriated; Hindu refugees receive CAA citizenship.

AIIMS proposed in Raiganj; cancer hospital planned for Jalpaiguri.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday made strong remarks against alleged infiltration and groups demanding “azadi for Kashmir”, saying the state would not allow such elements to expand their activities. He also said illegal madrassas would not be permitted in border areas to curb what he described as anti-national activities.

Addressing a government public benefit distribution programme at Teesta Maidan in Karnajora, Uttar Dinajpur, Adhikari said infiltrators would be placed in holding stations before being sent back to Bangladesh. He also assured Hindu refugees that they would not be sent to jail and would instead be granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Chief Minister’s remarks came during a visit to Raiganj, where he held an administrative meeting before attending the public programme. He also announced plans to send a proposal to the Centre for setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Diknagar, Raiganj.

Suvendu Adhikari Promises AIIMS In Raiganj, Cancer Hospital In Jalpaiguri

Adhikari said the West Bengal government had decided to send a proposal to the Centre to establish AIIMS in Diknagar, Raiganj. He said that, once the necessary work was completed, he would visit the site for the foundation-laying ceremony along with the Union Health Minister.

The BJP had promised to build an AIIMS facility in North Bengal during its election campaign. Adhikari also announced plans to establish a full-fledged cancer hospital in Jalpaiguri, saying the government would work to ensure the project was completed.

83 Projects To Receive Foundation Stones

During the administrative meeting, Adhikari said 30 programmes had been taken up and the foundation stones for 83 projects had been laid. Plans were also being drawn up to improve hospital infrastructure across Uttar Dinajpur district and build smart schools.

He said steps had been taken to strengthen healthcare facilities, including the provision of 10 trauma ambulances and pathology centres. He also referred to arrangements under government healthcare and welfare schemes.

Adhikari Vows Action Against Infiltration

The issue of infiltration also featured prominently in Adhikari’s remarks, with Uttar Dinajpur sharing a border with Bangladesh. He said 7.9161 acres of land had been provided to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Adhikari said those identified as infiltrators would not be allowed to remain in the state and would be sent back to Bangladesh. He urged people to inform the police and the BSF about suspected infiltrators.

At the same time, he said Hindu refugees would be granted citizenship under the CAA and would not be sent to jail. He also reiterated that illegal madrassas would not be allowed in border areas, citing the need to prevent anti-national activities.

Adhikari also criticised groups he described as the “tukde-tukde” gang and “cockroaches”, saying they would not be allowed to expand their influence. He said groups seeking “azadi for Kashmir” had no place in the state.