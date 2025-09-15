Explorer
Fire Breaks Out At Gaffar Market In Delhi's Karol Bagh
A fire broke out at the Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
