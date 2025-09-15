Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fire Breaks Out At Gaffar Market In Delhi's Karol Bagh

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
A fire broke out at the Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
