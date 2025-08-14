Fire At AIIMS Delhi: Short-Circuit In AC Unit Sparks Blaze In Mother And Child Block

A fire broke out on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, prompting a rapid response from the city’s fire department. The blaze was reported to have started in the Mother and Child Block of the hospital. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene after the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at 5:15 PM. A DFS officer confirmed that firefighting operations were ongoing and that no casualties had been reported.

According to ANI, the smoke originated from a short-circuit in the indoor unit of an air conditioner in a laboratory on the service floor of the Mother and Child Block. The in-house AIIMS Fire Response Team and the Delhi Fire Service were immediately alerted and managed to bring the situation under control quickly. No major evacuation was required, and all services at the Mother and Child Block are operating normally without any impact on patient care.

AIIMS officials have confirmed the incident, stating that there were no fatalities. Patients and staff were safely evacuated from the affected areas, and routine medical services were maintained or resumed where possible, Hindustan Times reported. The fire caused damage to some sections, and efforts are underway to assess and restore the facilities.

Fire At AIIMS Trauma Centre In June

The incident follows an earlier fire at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on July 3, when a transformer caught fire. At that time, five fire tenders were dispatched, and no injuries were reported. AIIMS had released a statement after that incident, clarifying that the fire was at an NDMC transformer within the JPNATC complex and that there was no disruption to the institute's operations.

In a statement, AIIMS said, "We would like to inform that there was no fire at JPNATC, AIIMS Delhi. A fire incident occurred at an NDMC transformer located within the JPNATC complex, which was brought under control." "We are pleased to report that there were no injuries, no material loss and no disruption to the institute's operations. All functions at the centre are operating normally," the statement read.